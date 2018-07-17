Match ends, Stenhousemuir 4, Albion Rovers 0.
Stenhousemuir v Albion Rovers
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Reid
- 4Neill
- 5TenaSubstituted forJohnsonat 80'minutes
- 3Donaldson
- 7Gibbons
- 15HalleranSubstituted forSinclairat 86'minutes
- 10DuthieBooked at 17minsSubstituted forDicksonat 73'minutes
- 14Ross
- 11Cook
- 9McGuigan
Substitutes
- 8Paterson
- 12Sinclair
- 16Dickson
- 17McMinn
- 18Johnson
- 19McMenamin
Albion
- 1Hallford
- 2Smith
- 4Eley
- 5Murdoch
- 3WilsonSubstituted forWatsonat 46'minutes
- 7MclearSubstituted forGreeneat 59'minutes
- 6McGeough
- 8FisherBooked at 75mins
- 10Forrester
- 11Kearney
- 9WattersSubstituted forCunninghamat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Watson
- 14Cunningham
- 15Gallagher
- 16McCann
- 17Potts
- 18Greene
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
- Attendance:
- 230
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home15
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 4, Albion Rovers 0.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 4, Albion Rovers 0. Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alan Cook.
Attempt missed. Robbie Sinclair (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Alan Murdoch.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Alan Murdoch.
Attempt blocked. Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Robbie Sinclair replaces Thomas Halleran.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 3, Albion Rovers 0. Sebastian Ross (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alan Cook.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Scott Forrester.
Attempt blocked. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Kyle Johnson replaces Jesus Garcia Tena.
Attempt missed. Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Forrester (Albion Rovers).
Booking
Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kieran Gibbons (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers).
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Jesus Garcia Tena.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. John Cunningham replaces Ryan Watters.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Sean Dickson replaces Conner Duthie.
Attempt blocked. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Gary Fisher.
Attempt missed. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) header from very close range misses to the left.
Foul by Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir).
Scott Forrester (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Alan Murdoch.
Foul by Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir).
Mark Greene (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Mark Greene replaces Lewis Mclear.
Attempt missed. Lewis Mclear (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 2, Albion Rovers 0. Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Albion Rovers 0. Morgyn Neill (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Conner Duthie.
Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ronan Kearney (Albion Rovers).
Kieran Gibbons (Stenhousemuir) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).
Scott Forrester (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Jamie Watson replaces Lewis Wilson.