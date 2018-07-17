Scottish League Cup - Group E
Stenhousemuir4Albion0

Stenhousemuir v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Reid
  • 4Neill
  • 5TenaSubstituted forJohnsonat 80'minutes
  • 3Donaldson
  • 7Gibbons
  • 15HalleranSubstituted forSinclairat 86'minutes
  • 10DuthieBooked at 17minsSubstituted forDicksonat 73'minutes
  • 14Ross
  • 11Cook
  • 9McGuigan

Substitutes

  • 8Paterson
  • 12Sinclair
  • 16Dickson
  • 17McMinn
  • 18Johnson
  • 19McMenamin

Albion

  • 1Hallford
  • 2Smith
  • 4Eley
  • 5Murdoch
  • 3WilsonSubstituted forWatsonat 46'minutes
  • 7MclearSubstituted forGreeneat 59'minutes
  • 6McGeough
  • 8FisherBooked at 75mins
  • 10Forrester
  • 11Kearney
  • 9WattersSubstituted forCunninghamat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Watson
  • 14Cunningham
  • 15Gallagher
  • 16McCann
  • 17Potts
  • 18Greene
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson
Attendance:
230

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home21
Away3
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home15
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Stenhousemuir 4, Albion Rovers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 4, Albion Rovers 0.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 4, Albion Rovers 0. Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alan Cook.

Attempt missed. Robbie Sinclair (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Alan Murdoch.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Alan Murdoch.

Attempt blocked. Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Robbie Sinclair replaces Thomas Halleran.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 3, Albion Rovers 0. Sebastian Ross (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alan Cook.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Scott Forrester.

Attempt blocked. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Kyle Johnson replaces Jesus Garcia Tena.

Attempt missed. Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Forrester (Albion Rovers).

Booking

Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kieran Gibbons (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers).

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Jesus Garcia Tena.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. John Cunningham replaces Ryan Watters.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Sean Dickson replaces Conner Duthie.

Attempt blocked. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Gary Fisher.

Attempt missed. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) header from very close range misses to the left.

Foul by Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir).

Scott Forrester (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Alan Murdoch.

Foul by Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir).

Mark Greene (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Mark Greene replaces Lewis Mclear.

Attempt missed. Lewis Mclear (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 2, Albion Rovers 0. Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Albion Rovers 0. Morgyn Neill (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Conner Duthie.

Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ronan Kearney (Albion Rovers).

Kieran Gibbons (Stenhousemuir) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).

Scott Forrester (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Jamie Watson replaces Lewis Wilson.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa11004223
3Arbroath201135-22
4Dundee Utd201112-11
5Elgin100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose22002026
2Falkirk21012113
3St Johnstone10100002
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath210145-13
3Hearts00000000
4Cove Rangers100102-20
5Raith Rovers100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Peterhead201103-32
5Stirling200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22004136
2Stenhousemuir21014223
3Ayr11003123
4Morton200225-30
5Albion100104-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic22005056
2Livingston21102115
3Hamilton201101-11
4Airdrieonians100112-10
5Berwick100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth22008356
2Motherwell11005053
3Edinburgh City201116-52
4Clyde201114-31
5Stranraer100135-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton21101015
2St Mirren20202204
3The Spartans20202202
4Kilmarnock10100001
5Queen's Park100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired