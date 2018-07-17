Glasgow City sign Bosnian striker Lidija Kulis

Lidija Kulis left Sarajevo to join Turbine Potsdam in 2011

Scottish champions Glasgow City have signed Bosnian striker Lidija Kulis from German side Turbine Potsdam.

The 26-year-old spent seven years with the two-time Champions League winners.

Capped 11 times by Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kulis becomes coach Scott Booth's first summer signing before the Champions League group stage begins next month.

"I never expected a situation to arise where we could bring her to Glasgow City," head coach Scott Booth told the Glasgow City website.

"She brings fantastic experience and has played at the highest level for several years alongside some real talent."

City face Belgian champions Anderlecht, Georgians FC Martve, and Gornik Leczna of Poland, with all three games being played at the Oriam in Edinburgh.