Darren Pratley: Charlton Athletic sign former Bolton captain on free transfer

Darren Pratley has spent his entire career in the top three tiers of English football

Charlton Athletic have signed experienced midfielder Darren Pratley.

The 33-year-old, who was a free agent having left Bolton in June after seven years at the club, has penned a two-year deal at the League One Addicks.

Pratley was Bolton captain as they retained their Championship status on the final day of last season with a dramatic win over Nottingham Forest.

He has played 458 games in a career that included five years at Swansea City and time at Brentford and Fulham.

"It's a massive club," he told the club website.

"I met the manager last week and we hit it off straight away. He was honest, told me what he wanted from me and told me all about the club. It felt like the right move for me and I can't wait to get started."

