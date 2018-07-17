Reading: Ajax defender Darren Sidoel on three-year contract
Reading have signed Dutch defender Darren Sidoel from Ajax on a three-year contract.
The 20-year-old helped Jong Ajax win the second division title in the Netherlands last season.
He has also made 16 appearances for his country at under-17 level and featured for his club in the Uefa Youth League.
"Darren's a very promising young player whose progress we've been closely monitoring for quite some time now," technical director Brian Tevreden said.
