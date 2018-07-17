Ousmane Fane: Oldham Athletic midfielder faces four-month leg injury absence

Ousmane Fane has played 92 games in two seasons at Oldham's Boundary Park

Oldham Athletic could be without midfielder Ousmane Fane for about four months after suffering a serious double leg-injury in training.

Fane, 24, not only broke his left fibula, but also dislocated his ankle and is likely to be out until the end of the calendar year.

The former Kidderminster player has made 92 appearances for the Latics since joining in the summer of 2016.

Latics medical staff will oversee the player's treatment.