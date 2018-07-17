Joe Hart named in Manchester City squad for pre-season American tour

Hart has not played for City since a Champions League game in August 2016

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart has been named in the Manchester City squad for their tour to the USA.

Hart, 31, has spent the past two seasons on loan at Torino and West Ham and is in the last year of his contract with the Premier League champions.

French World Cup winner Benjamin Mendy, Portugal's Bernardo Silva and record signing Riyad Mahrez are all included.

Silva will arrive in New York on Monday while Mendy will join up for the last leg of the tour in Miami on 26 July.

They are joined by Leroy Sane, a surprise omission from Germany's World Cup squad, in what is overall a youthful travelling party.

Pep Guardiola's side will start their International Champions Cup campaign against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago on Friday before taking on Liverpool in New York on Wednesday 25 July and Bayern Munich in Miami three days later.

Squad: Claudio Bravo, Joe Hart, Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy, Tosin Adarabioyo, Riyad Mahrez, Patrick Roberts, Jason Denayer, Daniel Grimshaw, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Douglas Luiz, Jack Harrison, Lukas Nmecha, Phil Foden, Aro Muric, Eric Garcia, Nabil Touaizi, Brahim Diaz, Iker Pozo, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Benjamin Garre, Luke Bolton, Cameron Humphries, Rabbi Matondo, Tyreke Wilson, Nathanel Ogbeta.