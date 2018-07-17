Swindon Town: Jak McCourt joins League Two club on free transfer

From the section

Jak McCourt made 39 appearances in all competitions for Chesterfield last season

Swindon Town have completed the signing of midfielder Jak McCourt on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old has agreed a one-year contract at the County Ground after being released by Chesterfield.

"I'm looking forward to getting a couple of pre-season games under my belt ready for the first game of the season," he said.

McCourt began his career at Leicester City before spells with Barnsley and Northampton Town.

