Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson quits after country's first World Cup

Heimir Hallgrimsson continued to work as a dentist while he was Iceland coach

Heimir Hallgrimsson has stepped down as head coach of Iceland after seven years with the national team.

The 51-year-old was named assistant to Lars Lagerback in 2011 and became joint-manager in 2014, helping Iceland beat England at Euro 2016.

He then became sole manager, leading Iceland to their first World Cup, where they went out in the group stage despite a draw with Argentina.

The Icelandic Football Association tweeted the announcement on Tuesday.

Hallgrimsson finished his playing career in 2007 and has coached in women's and men's football

After a modest playing career, Hallgrimsson became a dentist and continued to work part-time while coaching the national team.

He and Lagerback masterminded Iceland's success, leading them into their first major tournament in 2016, before Hallgrimsson steered them to World Cup qualification for the first time.

