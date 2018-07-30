Premier League transfer record: Do you know how it has progressed?

From just over £3m to close to £100m in 25 years, the Premier League transfer record continues to rise at a rapid rate.

To mark another busy summer window of big-money moves, we're giving you the chance to prove your knowledge of the Premier League transfer record and how it has progressed.

Can you name the player moving to an English top-flight club each time the league's transfer record was broken since the summer of 1992?

You have four minutes. Good luck!

Can you name the player involved each time the Premier League transfer record was broken?

Score: 0 / 15
04:00
You scored 0/15

Copy and share link

HintAnswers
