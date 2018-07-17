Marco Grujic: Cardiff boss Neil Warnock keen on loan move

Marco Grujic played for Red Star Belgrade before joining Liverpool in 2016

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock is still hopeful of signing Liverpool's Marco Grujic on a season-long loan.

The Serbian international midfielder impressed on loan at Cardiff during the second half of the club's Championship promotion season.

Warnock admits he may have to wait to secure the services of the 22-year-old for the Premier League campaign.

The manager said: "It's a waiting game, but we won't wait forever."

Warnock hopes former Red Star Belgrade player Grujic may yet be able to join his squad on their current pre-season tour to the West Country.

"I think his agent - as they do - probably thinks he is going to try and make more money somewhere else," said Warnock.

"Liverpool want him to come and I think it will be good for him. I think Marco does as well.

"We will see what happens by Friday this week. I never lose sleep over targets if I am honest.

"I always think it's their loss if they don't come."

Cardiff kicked off their pre-season tour of the south west with a 6-0 win over Tavistock on Monday.

Kenneth Zohore was missing for the game due to his wife giving birth. The Danish striker is set to link with the squad in midweek.

Warnock said he is keen to add two more signings to his squad - possibly both loans - ideally including Grujic.

But he dismissed reports linking West Bromwich Albion winger Matty Phillips with a move to Cardiff.

Warnock said: "I made one phone call to West Brom six weeks ago, they told me £15m and I have never spoken about him since."