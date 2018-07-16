Maurizio Sarri: Chelsea manager would 'give all his possessions to win' with new club

Former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri has signed a three-year deal to replace Antonio Conte as Chelsea boss

Maurizio Sarri says he would 'give all his possessions to win something' with Chelsea after replacing Antonio Conte as their manager.

The Italian is the ninth man to be appointed the Blues' full-time boss since Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003.

His first game in charge is next week's pre-season friendly with Perth Glory.

"With one or two adjustments we can try to play my football," Sarri told the club's official website.

"I hope that fans can enjoy the team.

"Chelsea is one of the most important clubs in the most important championships in Europe. The problem is that in England there are another five, six very good teams.

Conte was sacked just 55 days after guiding Chelsea to FA Cup glory at Wembley and a year after winning the Premier League.

But Sarri hopes to compete with some of football's most respected managers when he goes up against Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino.

"In the Premier League there are all the most important coaches in Europe, maybe in the world," said Sarri.

"For me it will be very exciting to play against Guardiola, Pochettino, Mourinho, Klopp and the others.

"I am here for football. I am here for Chelsea. I want to play at Stamford Bridge. For me it's a dream. London is a wonderful city, but I'm here for Chelsea."

Chelsea finished fifth in the league last season and missed out on qualification for the Champions League - something Sarri will be expected to achieve in his first season in charge.