Pre-season friendly: Tavistock Town 0-6 Cardiff City

Joe Ralls scored Cardiff City's second goal of the evening

Cardiff City kicked off their pre-season tour of the south west with a 6-0 win over Tavistock Town.

The Premier League newcomers included outfield summer recruits Greg Cunningham, Josh Murphy and Bobby Reid in a strong starting line-up.

Junior Hoilett opened the scoring at Langsford Park within the first minute.

Other first half goals came from Joe Ralls, Gary Madine (2) and Reid, with Danny Ward adding another after the break.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock made seven changes on the hour and saw his side complete a comfortable victory.

Midfielder Aron Gunnarsson returned from World Cup duty with Iceland to join the touring squad.

Cardiff's first team play at Bodmin on Wednesday.