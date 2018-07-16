Danny Lloyd: Peterborough United midfielder joins non-league Salford City
Peterborough United midfielder Danny Lloyd has signed for National League club Salford City on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
The 26-year-old former Stockport man made 31 appearances in League One in 2017-18, scoring eight goals.
He had signed a three-year contract with Posh in 2017 and was "lost for words" after scoring a hat-trick in November's FA Cup win at Tranmere.
Liverpool-born Lloyd's former clubs also include AFC Fylde and Southport.