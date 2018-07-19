Europa League - Qualifying First Round - 2nd Leg
Shakhtyor Soligorsk2Connah's Quay Nomads0

Shakhtyor Soligorsk 2-0 Connah's Quay Nomads (5-1 agg)

Shakhtyor Soligorsk v Connah's Quay Nomads
Connah's Quay Nomads were playing in the Europa League for a third successive season

Connah's Quay Nomads saw their Europa League campaign ended with a 2-0 loss away to Shakhtyor Soligorsk.

Trailing 3-1 from the first leg in Wales, Nomads fell further behind in the first qualifying round tie when the Belarusians were awarded a first-half penalty that Elis Bakaj converted.

Andy Owens' red card midway through the second half effectively ended any slim hopes Nomads may have harboured.

Maksim Bordachev added a second goal to underline Shakhtyor's superiority.

Ryan Wignall almost salvaged some pride for the visitors when he jinked clear, but saw his shot rebound off the post.

Shakhtyor thought they had scored a third goal in time added on but the effort was ruled out for offside.

But they advance to face Lech Poznan in the second qualifying round after the Polish side beat Gandzasar Kapan of Armenia 3-2 on aggregate.

Line-ups

Shakhtyor Soligorsk

  • 1Klimovich
  • 23Kovalev
  • 8Selyava
  • 3Matveychik
  • 19BakajSubstituted forLaptevat 65'minutes
  • 18Rybak
  • 25KuzmenokSubstituted forBordachevat 45+1'minutesBooked at 45mins
  • 27Szoke
  • 99NgomeSubstituted forSoiriat 83'minutes
  • 88Cañas
  • 31ShibunBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 6Burko
  • 7Soiri
  • 15Laptev
  • 17Sibomana
  • 24Simunovic
  • 26Bordachev
  • 35Chesnovski

Connah's Quay Nomads

  • 1Danby
  • 3Wilson
  • 8MorrisBooked at 47mins
  • 2Disney
  • 7Wignall
  • 10OwensBooked at 62mins
  • 22Bakare
  • 5HoranSubstituted forSpittleat 45'minutes
  • 15Holmes
  • 16OwenSubstituted forEdwardsat 53'minutes
  • 17ParkerBooked at 23minsSubstituted forPooleat 66'minutesBooked at 72mins

Substitutes

  • 4Spittle
  • 11Woolfe
  • 12Poole
  • 20Edwards
  • 28Rushton
Referee:
Admir Sehovic
Attendance:
2,700

Thursday 19th July 2018

