Shakhtyor Soligorsk 2-0 Connah's Quay Nomads (5-1 agg)

Connah's Quay Nomads were playing in the Europa League for a third successive season

Connah's Quay Nomads saw their Europa League campaign ended with a 2-0 loss away to Shakhtyor Soligorsk.

Trailing 3-1 from the first leg in Wales, Nomads fell further behind in the first qualifying round tie when the Belarusians were awarded a first-half penalty that Elis Bakaj converted.

Andy Owens' red card midway through the second half effectively ended any slim hopes Nomads may have harboured.

Maksim Bordachev added a second goal to underline Shakhtyor's superiority.

Ryan Wignall almost salvaged some pride for the visitors when he jinked clear, but saw his shot rebound off the post.

Shakhtyor thought they had scored a third goal in time added on but the effort was ruled out for offside.

But they advance to face Lech Poznan in the second qualifying round after the Polish side beat Gandzasar Kapan of Armenia 3-2 on aggregate.