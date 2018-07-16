Terell Thomas: AFC Wimbledon sign Wigan Athletic defender for undisclosed fee

From the section

Terell Thomas made eight senior appearances in all competitions for Wigan

AFC Wimbledon have signed Wigan Athletic defender Terell Thomas for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has agreed an undisclosed-length contract with the League One club.

The former Arsenal and Charlton trainee made three league appearances for the Latics from the substitutes bench.

"He brings real strength to the group, making it three centre-backs. There'll be a real fight on to get the shirt," first-team coach Simon Bassey said.

