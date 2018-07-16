The New Saints v Shkendija (Tue)

Champions League - Qualifying First Round - 2nd Leg
Venue: Park Hall

New Saints are appearing in the Champions League qualifiers for a 12th time
Venue: Park Hall, Oswestry Date: Tuesday, 17 July Kick-off: 19:00 BST
Coverage: Live on BBC Wales Sport website.

New Saints manager Scott Ruscoe says his team will be aiming to restore pride when they face Shkendija in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier.

Saints were beaten 5-0 in the first leg in Macedonia, their heaviest defeat in Europe for 15 years.

Ruscoe concedes his side face "too high" a hurdle to reach the second qualifying round.

"We're in a position now where we need to restore some pride," Ruscoe said.

"I'm going out to win the game. We're going to be setting up to frustrate, but to be in a position where we can hopefully get a win."

Ruscoe acknowledged the Welsh Premier League champions had not been "quite good enough" in the heavy first leg defeat at Skopje's Philip II Arena.

The former Saints midfielder has said he will make changes to his side for Tuesday's second leg at Park Hall.

"I've gone on record to say that nearly every player was below par," Ruscoe told BBC Sport Wales.

"I know I'll have to make changes to give us the best chance of getting a result."

Ruscoe said with his side's chances of progressing in the Champions League impossible, his focus will turn to the Europa League.

The losers of the Champions League first qualifying round tie will drop into the Europa League to face Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar.

"I've always said that before we can do anything in the Champions League we must do something in the Europa League," Ruscoe added.

"We're looking past this [Champions League] tie now and we're looking at the side from Gibraltar.

"If we're being honest with ourselves it's a tie we should win."

