Giles Coke signs two-year Oldham Athletic deal after successful trial

Giles Coke has been at several league clubs, including Ipswich and most recently Chesterfield

Oldham Athletic have signed midfielder Giles Coke on a two-year contract, following a successful trial.

The former QPR, Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton Wanderers player was most recently with Chesterfield in League Two, but played just twice last term.

Coke, 32, has featured in two friendly matches for the Latics this summer, scoring in one, having previously been training with Mansfield Town.

Oldham boss Frankie Bunn has made four signings since taking over last month.

They start the new season with a home game against MK Dons on 4 August.

