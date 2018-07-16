Bartosz Bialkowski: Ipswich Town goalkeeper signs new three-year contract

Bialkowski has also played in England for Southampton and Notts County

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski has signed a new three-year deal after the club turned down bids for the Poland international.

He agreed the extension in January but has now formally signed the deal, which includes an option for a further year.

The 31-year-old was in Poland's World Cup squad and has made 148 appearances for Ipswich since joining in 2014.

"It was always my intention to try and keep him at this football club," said owner Marcus Evans.

"We did receive bids for Bart but they were rejected very quickly."