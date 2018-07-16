Swansea City's Borja joins La Liga's Alaves on loan

Borja scored once in four Swansea City appearances in the Premier League in 2016-17

One-time record Swansea City signing Borja is to spend a second season on loan in Spain's La Liga.

The 25-year-old striker will play for Alaves in 2018-19 having been at Malaga while the Swans were relegated to the Championship last season.

Swansea signed him from Athletico Madrid for £15m in August, 2016, but he struggled to make an impact with them in the Premier League.

His move to Alaves is subject to international clearance.