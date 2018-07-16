Scottish Cup: Junior Cup winners Auchinleck Talbot host Banks O'Dee in first preliminary round

Celtic have won the Scottish Cup for the last two years

Junior Cup winners Auchinleck Talbot will face Banks O'Dee in the first preliminary round of the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen-based Dee reached the third round of last season's Scottish Cup, eventually losing out to Ayr United.

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale, who also made it as far as the third round last season, start their campaign in the second preliminary round away to Threave Rovers or Beith Juniors.

First preliminary round ties are due to be played on 11 August.

Five teams received a bye to the second preliminary round, which take place on 1 September.

Celtic are the current holders, having won the trophy two years in a row.

First preliminary round draw

Hawick Royal Albert v Bonnyrigg Rose

Tynecastle v Shortlees AFC

Golspie Sutherland v Burntisland Shipyard

Auchinleck Talbot v Banks O'Dee

Coldstream v St Cuthbert Wanderers

Preston Athletic v Glasgow University

Threave Rovers v Beith Juniors

Linlithgow Rose, Wigtown & Bladnoch, Girvan, Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale and Newton Stewart were all drawn to receive a bye to the next round.

Second preliminary round draw

Girvan v Golspie Sutherland or Burntisland Shipyard

Newton Stewart v Coldstream or St Cuthbert Wanderers

Auchinleck Talbot or Banks O'Dee v Wigtown & Bladnoch

Hawick Royal Albert or Bonnyrigg Rose v Tynecastle

Preston Athletic or Glasgow University v Linlithgow Rose

Threave Rovers or Beith Juniors v Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale