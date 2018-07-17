Match ends, Motherwell 5, Edinburgh City 0.
Motherwell v Edinburgh City
Line-ups
Motherwell
- 20Gillespie
- 22Donnelly
- 4McHugh
- 18Dunne
- 2Tait
- 7CaddenSubstituted forGorrinat 45'minutes
- 15Rose
- 8Campbell
- 11Frear
- 9MainSubstituted forJohnsonat 66'minutes
- 12BowmanSubstituted forSammonat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Taylor-Sinclair
- 14Grimshaw
- 19Sammon
- 23Gorrin
- 24Johnson
- 28Turnbull
- 31Morrison
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 15Donaldson
- 3McIntyre
- 4BlackBooked at 69mins
- 6Laird
- 16Stewart
- 10HandlingSubstituted forSmithat 61'minutes
- 11TaylorSubstituted forHallat 83'minutes
- 9HendersonSubstituted forRodgerat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Smith
- 14Rodger
- 17Hall
- 19Lumsden
- 21Morton
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
- Attendance:
- 2,749
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away0
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Motherwell 5, Edinburgh City 0.
Charles Dunne (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Allan Smith (Edinburgh City).
Attempt saved. Conor Sammon (Motherwell) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Conor Sammon (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Calum Hall replaces Graham Taylor.
Attempt missed. Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Alex Rodriguez (Motherwell).
Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Elliott Frear (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Danny Johnson replaces Curtis Main.
Richard Tait (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Allan Smith (Edinburgh City).
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Conor Sammon replaces Ryan Bowman.
Allan Campbell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Allan Smith replaces Daniel Handling.
Elliott Frear (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Liam Donnelly.
Foul by Carl McHugh (Motherwell).
Keiran Stewart (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.
Foul by Elliott Frear (Motherwell).
Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Rodriguez (Motherwell).
Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Elliott Frear (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Keiran Stewart (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Curtis Main (Motherwell).
Brad Donaldson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Elliott Frear (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Allan Campbell (Motherwell).
Keiran Stewart (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Andy Rose (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Alex Rodriguez replaces Chris Cadden.