Scottish League Cup - Group G
Motherwell5Edinburgh City0

Motherwell v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Motherwell

  • 20Gillespie
  • 22Donnelly
  • 4McHugh
  • 18Dunne
  • 2Tait
  • 7CaddenSubstituted forGorrinat 45'minutes
  • 15Rose
  • 8Campbell
  • 11Frear
  • 9MainSubstituted forJohnsonat 66'minutes
  • 12BowmanSubstituted forSammonat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor-Sinclair
  • 14Grimshaw
  • 19Sammon
  • 23Gorrin
  • 24Johnson
  • 28Turnbull
  • 31Morrison

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 15Donaldson
  • 3McIntyre
  • 4BlackBooked at 69mins
  • 6Laird
  • 16Stewart
  • 10HandlingSubstituted forSmithat 61'minutes
  • 11TaylorSubstituted forHallat 83'minutes
  • 9HendersonSubstituted forRodgerat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Smith
  • 14Rodger
  • 17Hall
  • 19Lumsden
  • 21Morton
Referee:
Gavin Duncan
Attendance:
2,749

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home22
Away0
Shots on Target
Home7
Away0
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Motherwell 5, Edinburgh City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Motherwell 5, Edinburgh City 0.

Charles Dunne (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Allan Smith (Edinburgh City).

Attempt saved. Conor Sammon (Motherwell) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Conor Sammon (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Calum Hall replaces Graham Taylor.

Attempt missed. Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Alex Rodriguez (Motherwell).

Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Elliott Frear (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).

Substitution

Substitution, Motherwell. Danny Johnson replaces Curtis Main.

Richard Tait (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Allan Smith (Edinburgh City).

Substitution

Substitution, Motherwell. Conor Sammon replaces Ryan Bowman.

Allan Campbell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Allan Smith replaces Daniel Handling.

Elliott Frear (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Liam Donnelly.

Foul by Carl McHugh (Motherwell).

Keiran Stewart (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.

Foul by Elliott Frear (Motherwell).

Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alex Rodriguez (Motherwell).

Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Elliott Frear (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Keiran Stewart (Edinburgh City).

Foul by Curtis Main (Motherwell).

Brad Donaldson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Elliott Frear (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).

Foul by Allan Campbell (Motherwell).

Keiran Stewart (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Andy Rose (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Motherwell. Alex Rodriguez replaces Chris Cadden.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa11004223
3Arbroath201135-22
4Dundee Utd201112-11
5Elgin100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose22002026
2Falkirk21012113
3St Johnstone10100002
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath210145-13
3Hearts00000000
4Cove Rangers100102-20
5Raith Rovers100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Peterhead201103-32
5Stirling200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22004136
2Stenhousemuir21014223
3Ayr11003123
4Morton200225-30
5Albion100104-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic22005056
2Livingston21102115
3Hamilton201101-11
4Airdrieonians100112-10
5Berwick100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth22008356
2Motherwell11005053
3Edinburgh City201116-52
4Clyde201114-31
5Stranraer100135-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton21101015
2St Mirren20202204
3The Spartans20202202
4Kilmarnock10100001
5Queen's Park100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired