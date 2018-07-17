Match ends, Hamilton Academical 0(5), Livingston 0(6).
Hamilton Academical v Livingston
Line-ups
Hamilton
- 1Woods
- 2McGowan
- 17Penny
- 4Gordon
- 3McMannBooked at 41mins
- 18MacKinnon
- 11MillerSubstituted forCunninghamat 70'minutes
- 7ImrieBooked at 50mins
- 12TaiwoBooked at 82minsSubstituted forLyonat 85'minutes
- 9Bingham
- 26Kelly
Substitutes
- 6Phillips
- 8Smith
- 14Cunningham
- 19Fulton
- 21Want
- 22Lyon
- 46Sowah
Livingston
- 1Kelly
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 3Lamie
- 12Crane
- 17Robinson
- 6Byrne
- 8Pittman
- 11CaddenSubstituted forMcMillanat 73'minutes
- 18MillerSubstituted forHamiltonat 73'minutes
- 9MillerSubstituted forSibbaldat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 2McMillan
- 4Lithgow
- 5Saunders
- 10Sibbald
- 16Knox
- 21Stewart
- 30Hamilton
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Hamilton Academical 0(5), Livingston 0(6).
Penalty saved! Darren Lyon (Hamilton Academical) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(5), Livingston 0(6). Jack McMillan (Livingston) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty saved! Aaron McGowan (Hamilton Academical) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Declan Gallagher (Livingston) right footed shot is too high. Declan Gallagher should be disappointed.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(5), Livingston 0(5). Ross Cunningham (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(4), Livingston 0(5). Callum Crane (Livingston) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot is too high. Darian MacKinnon should be disappointed.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(4), Livingston 0(4). Jack Hamilton (Livingston) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(4), Livingston 0(3). Alex Penny (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty saved! Scott Robinson (Livingston) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(3), Livingston 0(3). Sam Kelly (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(2), Livingston 0(3). Craig Sibbald (Livingston) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(2), Livingston 0(2). Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(1), Livingston 0(2). Ricki Lamie (Livingston) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(1), Livingston 0(1). Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 0, Livingston 0(1). Craig Halkett (Livingston) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Hamilton Academical 0, Livingston 0.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hamilton Academical 0, Livingston 0.
Foul by Ross Cunningham (Hamilton Academical).
Callum Crane (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Scott McMann.
Attempt blocked. Scott Robinson (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Scott McMann.
Attempt blocked. Scott Robinson (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Darren Lyon replaces Thomas Taiwo.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Craig Sibbald replaces Kenny Miller.
Booking
Thomas Taiwo (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thomas Taiwo (Hamilton Academical).
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Jack McMillan.
Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ricki Lamie (Livingston).
Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Hamilton (Livingston).
Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Hamilton (Livingston).
Attempt saved. Declan Gallagher (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Thomas Taiwo (Hamilton Academical).