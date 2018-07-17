Scottish League Cup - Group F
Hamilton0Livingston0
Livingston win 6-5 on penalties

Hamilton Academical v Livingston

Line-ups

Hamilton

  • 1Woods
  • 2McGowan
  • 17Penny
  • 4Gordon
  • 3McMannBooked at 41mins
  • 18MacKinnon
  • 11MillerSubstituted forCunninghamat 70'minutes
  • 7ImrieBooked at 50mins
  • 12TaiwoBooked at 82minsSubstituted forLyonat 85'minutes
  • 9Bingham
  • 26Kelly

Substitutes

  • 6Phillips
  • 8Smith
  • 14Cunningham
  • 19Fulton
  • 21Want
  • 22Lyon
  • 46Sowah

Livingston

  • 1Kelly
  • 31Gallagher
  • 26Halkett
  • 3Lamie
  • 12Crane
  • 17Robinson
  • 6Byrne
  • 8Pittman
  • 11CaddenSubstituted forMcMillanat 73'minutes
  • 18MillerSubstituted forHamiltonat 73'minutes
  • 9MillerSubstituted forSibbaldat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2McMillan
  • 4Lithgow
  • 5Saunders
  • 10Sibbald
  • 16Knox
  • 21Stewart
  • 30Hamilton
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Hamilton Academical 0(5), Livingston 0(6).

Penalties over

Penalty Shootout ends, Hamilton Academical 0(5), Livingston 0(6).

Penalty saved! Darren Lyon (Hamilton Academical) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(5), Livingston 0(6). Jack McMillan (Livingston) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Penalty saved! Aaron McGowan (Hamilton Academical) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Declan Gallagher (Livingston) right footed shot is too high. Declan Gallagher should be disappointed.

Goal!

Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(5), Livingston 0(5). Ross Cunningham (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(4), Livingston 0(5). Callum Crane (Livingston) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot is too high. Darian MacKinnon should be disappointed.

Goal!

Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(4), Livingston 0(4). Jack Hamilton (Livingston) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(4), Livingston 0(3). Alex Penny (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty saved! Scott Robinson (Livingston) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(3), Livingston 0(3). Sam Kelly (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(2), Livingston 0(3). Craig Sibbald (Livingston) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(2), Livingston 0(2). Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(1), Livingston 0(2). Ricki Lamie (Livingston) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(1), Livingston 0(1). Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Hamilton Academical 0, Livingston 0(1). Craig Halkett (Livingston) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalties in progress

Penalty Shootout begins Hamilton Academical 0, Livingston 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hamilton Academical 0, Livingston 0.

Foul by Ross Cunningham (Hamilton Academical).

Callum Crane (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Scott McMann.

Attempt blocked. Scott Robinson (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Scott McMann.

Attempt blocked. Scott Robinson (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Darren Lyon replaces Thomas Taiwo.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Craig Sibbald replaces Kenny Miller.

Booking

Thomas Taiwo (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Thomas Taiwo (Hamilton Academical).

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Jack McMillan.

Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ricki Lamie (Livingston).

Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jack Hamilton (Livingston).

Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Hamilton (Livingston).

Attempt saved. Declan Gallagher (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Thomas Taiwo (Hamilton Academical).

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa11004223
3Arbroath201135-22
4Dundee Utd201112-11
5Elgin100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose22002026
2Falkirk21012113
3St Johnstone10100002
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath210145-13
3Hearts00000000
4Cove Rangers100102-20
5Raith Rovers100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Peterhead201103-32
5Stirling200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22004136
2Stenhousemuir21014223
3Ayr11003123
4Morton200225-30
5Albion100104-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic22005056
2Livingston21102115
3Hamilton201101-11
4Airdrieonians100112-10
5Berwick100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth22008356
2Motherwell11005053
3Edinburgh City201116-52
4Clyde201114-31
5Stranraer100135-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton21101015
2St Mirren20202204
3The Spartans20202202
4Kilmarnock10100001
5Queen's Park100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

