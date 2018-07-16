BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: BBC Sport's closing montage
BBC Sport's closing World Cup montage
Relive all the best moments from the 2018 World Cup in Russia with the closing montage to BBC Sport's coverage.
Available to UK users only.
