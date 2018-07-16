Diego Maradona presented as Dinamo Brest chairman
Diego Maradona was presented as chairman of Belarusian team Dinamo Brest at a colourful reception.
The Argentina legend has been watching the World Cup in Russia this summer, making plenty of headlines.
Brest, who are sixth in the Belarusian Premier League, announced the arrival of the 57-year-old in May.
At his presentation, Maradona - who left his role as coach of Al Fujairah in the UAE earlier this year - was given a ring and signed various items.