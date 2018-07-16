Motherwell close on new striker as Grimsby's Ryan Bowman bid is rejected

Ryan Bowman joined Motherwell after leaving Gateshead in 2016

Motherwell say they are on the verge of signing a new striker and have also confirmed they have rejected a bid from Grimsby Town for Ryan Bowman.

The 26-year-old English forward, who signed from Gateshead in 2016, is under contract until next summer.

"We believe we need another striker to give us that strength and depth that we possibly didn't have," manager Stephen Robinson said.

"We had an offer for Ryan which wasn't even close to our value of him."

Grimsby have already signed Jordan Cook after his release by Luton Town, but they have sold Siriki Dembele to Peterborough United, released Zak Mills, who has joined League Two rivals Morecambe, while winger Aaron Kelly has joined Hamilton Academical.

Motherwell, meanwhile, have added former Gateshead forward Danny Johnson but released Deimantas Petravicius, who has since joined Falkirk, Nadir Ciftci has returned to Celtic after his loan spell before heading for Genclerbirligi, while Ross MacLean has been sent to Greenock Morton for first-team experience.

Of a new striker, Robinson said "I am hoping to have that done by the end of today", but he stressed that it would take a special offer for him to allow anyone to exit Fir Park.

"I reiterate players won't leave the football club unless it is for the right money and benefits everybody," he said.

Danny Johnson has joined Motherwell from Gateshead this summer

"Gone are the days when people just come and offer an amount of money and everyone in Scottish football snaps their hands off.

"We are in the position financially that we don't need to sell.

"We are very fair with the players. There is a fee that everyone has on their head that we would have to accept because you can't stand in people's way, but none of those have even been close to being met."

Well rejected a £350,000 offer from Hull City for defender Cedric Kipre last month.

"We have had bids for Cedric and again it was way below our valuation," Robinson, whose side host Edinburgh City in their Scottish League Cup opener on Tuesday, added.

"It goes to show that our recruitment is right. Other people are looking at our players on a constant basis, so we are doing something right."