Bradford City: Jack Payne and George Miller signed season-long loans

Jack Payne made 18 appearances for Blackburn Rovers as they won promotion from League One last season

Bradford City have signed midfielder Jack Payne from Premier League side Huddersfield Town and forward George Miller from Championship side Middlesbrough on season-long loans.

Payne, 23, helped Blackburn Rovers to promotion while on loan last term.

"He's very intelligent and is always looking to get on the the ball," Bantams boss Michael Collins said.

Miller, 20, began his career at Bury before moving to Boro in July 2017 and has so far made one senior appearance.

