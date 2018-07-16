James Pearson: Macclesfield Town sign former Leicester City defender

James Pearson made one appearance during a short spell with Coventry City last season

Macclesfield Town have signed former Leicester City and Barnet defender James Pearson on a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old, who is the son of former Leicester manager Nigel, began his career with the Foxes.

He went on to join Barnet in 2016 and made 15 appearances for the Bees before injury ruled him out of all of 2016-17.

In August 2017, Pearson joined then-League Two side Coventry on non-contract terms before joining Kidderminster Harriers soon after.