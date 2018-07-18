Match ends, Cove Rangers 1, Heart of Midlothian 2.
Cove Rangers 1-2 Heart of Midlothian
Top-flight Heart of Midlothian battled past Highland League Cove Rangers to win their first competitive match of the season in League Cup Group C.
Two of Craig Levein's 13 summer signings, Olly Lee and Steven MacLean, scored debut goals for the visitors.
Jake Mulraney too came close to opening his Hearts account, while Lee struck the post in search of a third goal.
Paul McManus pulled one back for Cove with 15 minutes remaining, but the hosts could not find an equaliser.
They have now lost both of their League Cup matches and sit bottom of Group C.
Hearts climb to second place, behind Championship Inverness Caledonian Thistle, who have taken maximum points from their two fixtures.
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
- 1McKenzie
- 2MilneSubstituted forRedfordat 76'minutes
- 6Kelly
- 4Strachan
- 3MilneBooked at 73mins
- 7Park
- 5Yule
- 8Scully
- 11MassonSubstituted forSmithat 80'minutes
- 10McManus
- 9Megginson
Substitutes
- 12Smith
- 14Watson
- 15Redford
- 16Gray
- 17Emmett
- 21McCafferty
Hearts
- 1Zlamal
- 4Souttar
- 5HaringBooked at 84mins
- 6Berra
- 38Morrison
- 8LeeSubstituted forIrvingat 65'minutes
- 31Burns
- 7Bozanic
- 23MulraneySubstituted forIkpeazuat 80'minutes
- 9Lafferty
- 18MacLeanSubstituted forSmithat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 16Hughes
- 19Ikpeazu
- 22Edwards
- 30Silva
- 35Keena
- 40Irving
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 1,728
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cove Rangers 1, Heart of Midlothian 2.
Oliver Bozanic (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).
Attempt saved. Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Bobby Burns (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Park (Cove Rangers).
Booking
Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).
Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Callumn Morrison (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Blair Yule (Cove Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Uche Ikpeazu replaces Jake Mulraney.
Substitution
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Jonny Smith replaces Jamie Masson.
Attempt saved. Bobby Burns (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Paul McManus (Cove Rangers).
Attempt missed. Andrew Irving (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Alan Redford replaces Cameron Milne.
Goal!
Goal! Cove Rangers 1, Heart of Midlothian 2. Paul McManus (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Park.
Attempt missed. Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Booking
Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Callumn Morrison (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Harry Milne (Cove Rangers).
Foul by Andrew Irving (Heart of Midlothian).
Cameron Milne (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).
Paul McManus (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bobby Burns (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Park (Cove Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Andrew Irving replaces Olly Lee.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Michael Smith replaces Steven MacLean.
Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).
Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Olly Lee (Heart of Midlothian) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.
Oliver Bozanic (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel Park (Cove Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! Cove Rangers 0, Heart of Midlothian 2. Steven MacLean (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Peter Haring following a corner.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Cameron Milne.
Attempt blocked. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).