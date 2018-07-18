Scottish League Cup - Group C
Cove Rangers1Hearts2

Cove Rangers 1-2 Heart of Midlothian

Olly Lee scores for Heart of Midlothian
Debutant Olly Lee's low shot broke the deadlock for Hearts

Top-flight Heart of Midlothian battled past Highland League Cove Rangers to win their first competitive match of the season in League Cup Group C.

Two of Craig Levein's 13 summer signings, Olly Lee and Steven MacLean, scored debut goals for the visitors.

Jake Mulraney too came close to opening his Hearts account, while Lee struck the post in search of a third goal.

Paul McManus pulled one back for Cove with 15 minutes remaining, but the hosts could not find an equaliser.

They have now lost both of their League Cup matches and sit bottom of Group C.

Hearts climb to second place, behind Championship Inverness Caledonian Thistle, who have taken maximum points from their two fixtures.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 2MilneSubstituted forRedfordat 76'minutes
  • 6Kelly
  • 4Strachan
  • 3MilneBooked at 73mins
  • 7Park
  • 5Yule
  • 8Scully
  • 11MassonSubstituted forSmithat 80'minutes
  • 10McManus
  • 9Megginson

Substitutes

  • 12Smith
  • 14Watson
  • 15Redford
  • 16Gray
  • 17Emmett
  • 21McCafferty

Hearts

  • 1Zlamal
  • 4Souttar
  • 5HaringBooked at 84mins
  • 6Berra
  • 38Morrison
  • 8LeeSubstituted forIrvingat 65'minutes
  • 31Burns
  • 7Bozanic
  • 23MulraneySubstituted forIkpeazuat 80'minutes
  • 9Lafferty
  • 18MacLeanSubstituted forSmithat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 16Hughes
  • 19Ikpeazu
  • 22Edwards
  • 30Silva
  • 35Keena
  • 40Irving
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
1,728

Match Stats

Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home6
Away23
Shots on Target
Home2
Away9
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Cove Rangers 1, Heart of Midlothian 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cove Rangers 1, Heart of Midlothian 2.

Oliver Bozanic (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).

Attempt saved. Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Bobby Burns (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Park (Cove Rangers).

Booking

Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).

Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Callumn Morrison (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Blair Yule (Cove Rangers).

Substitution

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Uche Ikpeazu replaces Jake Mulraney.

Substitution

Substitution, Cove Rangers. Jonny Smith replaces Jamie Masson.

Attempt saved. Bobby Burns (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Hand ball by Paul McManus (Cove Rangers).

Attempt missed. Andrew Irving (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Cove Rangers. Alan Redford replaces Cameron Milne.

Goal!

Goal! Cove Rangers 1, Heart of Midlothian 2. Paul McManus (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Park.

Attempt missed. Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Booking

Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Callumn Morrison (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Harry Milne (Cove Rangers).

Foul by Andrew Irving (Heart of Midlothian).

Cameron Milne (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).

Paul McManus (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Bobby Burns (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daniel Park (Cove Rangers).

Substitution

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Andrew Irving replaces Olly Lee.

Substitution

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Michael Smith replaces Steven MacLean.

Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).

Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Olly Lee (Heart of Midlothian) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.

Oliver Bozanic (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Daniel Park (Cove Rangers).

Goal!

Goal! Cove Rangers 0, Heart of Midlothian 2. Steven MacLean (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Peter Haring following a corner.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Cameron Milne.

Attempt blocked. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa11004223
3Arbroath201135-22
4Dundee Utd201112-11
5Elgin100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose22002026
2Falkirk21012113
3St Johnstone10100002
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Hearts11002113
3Cowdenbeath210145-13
4Raith Rovers100102-20
5Cove Rangers200214-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Peterhead201103-32
5Stirling200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22004136
2Stenhousemuir21014223
3Ayr11003123
4Morton200225-30
5Albion100104-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic22005056
2Livingston21102115
3Hamilton201101-11
4Airdrieonians100112-10
5Berwick100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth22008356
2Motherwell11005053
3Edinburgh City201116-52
4Clyde201114-31
5Stranraer100135-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton21101015
2St Mirren20202204
3The Spartans20202202
4Kilmarnock10100001
5Queen's Park100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

