Cove Rangers 1-2 Heart of Midlothian

Debutant Olly Lee's low shot broke the deadlock for Hearts

Top-flight Heart of Midlothian battled past Highland League Cove Rangers to win their first competitive match of the season in League Cup Group C.

Two of Craig Levein's 13 summer signings, Olly Lee and Steven MacLean, scored debut goals for the visitors.

Jake Mulraney too came close to opening his Hearts account, while Lee struck the post in search of a third goal.

Paul McManus pulled one back for Cove with 15 minutes remaining, but the hosts could not find an equaliser.

They have now lost both of their League Cup matches and sit bottom of Group C.

Hearts climb to second place, behind Championship Inverness Caledonian Thistle, who have taken maximum points from their two fixtures.

