Runavík v Hibernian

Hibernian's Florian Kamberi scored a hat-trick as Neil Lennon's side won the first leg 6-1

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Hibernian will be without centre-back Paul Hanlon for the second leg of their Europa League qualifier against Runavík in the Faroe Islands.

Hanlon is nursing a muscle strain and is rested, with Hibs 6-1 up from the first leg.

Striker Simon Murray did not travel as he is close to finalising a move to South African club Bidvest Wits.

But midfielder John McGinn, for whom Celtic have had two bids rejected, is in the Hibs squad.

If McGinn plays at Svangaskard Stadium on Thursday, he would be ineligible for the remaining qualifying rounds of the Champions League should he move to Celtic.

The Scottish champions have had two bids rejected for the Scotland international.

Thursday's match has been moved to the 6,000-capacity Toftir venue from Runavik's much smaller Runavik Stadium.

Runavik, who sit fifth in the Faroe Islands Premier League midway through the 2018 season, have never progressed after a European tie over two legs and have only won two out of 11 home games.

They beat Linfield 4-3 in 2015 and edged out Dinamo Tbilisi 1-0 seven years earlier only to exit on aggregate.

Asteras Tripolis, who finished fifth in the Greek Superleague last season, await the winners.

Oli Shaw scores to make it 3-0 to Hibs in the first leg against Runavik

'It would take a monumental self-destruction'

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon: "It's important we try and win the tie, win the game, and progress. It would take a monumental self-destruction for us not to qualify and then we have to think about the following week against the Greeks and that will be a step up in class.

"We're a week down the line from when we did very well, so hopefully they'll be a little bit match sharper and obviously fitter as well.

"He [John McGinn] is ready to play. He's come through the thigh problem he had last week. We're in a comfortable position at the minute but he needs to play; he needs match fitness."

Hibernian forward Oli Shaw: "We'll show them the respect they deserve. We want to put on a show for the fans who have travelled across as well.

"We've scored six goals at home and we want to try and replicate that away from home.

"It's my first time playing in the Faroe Islands and maybe I won't get the opportunity to do it again, so it's a good experience for us."