Shkupi v Rangers

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard oversees training in Skopje

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Midfielder Scott Arfield has not travelled with the Rangers squad to Macedonia for their Europa League first qualifying round second leg tie with FK Shkupi.

Arfield is still struggling from a knock picked up in the first leg.

Shkupi Skopje could name 16-year-old Suhejlj Muharem, who was unable to travel to Ibrox last week.

Rangers lead the tie 2-0; James Tavernier's late penalty adding to Jamie Murphy's first-half strike.

Jamie Murphy shot Rangers in front during the first leg at Ibrox

'One goal kills the tie'

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "The situation is, Shkupi are losing 2-0 in the tie at half time. If they come with an aggressive style and they want to push to get back into the tie, I actually think that is playing into our hands because to push and to be aggressive, they have to take risks, so we need to be organised and ready to pounce on any risks to kill the tie.

"We believe one goal kills the tie. We know it is going to be hot and humid, and it may be a tricky surface and a tricky game, but we are ready for whatever gets thrown at us.

"I think the scoreline suggests that Shkupi have to be aggressive. They are the home team, so it doesn't make sense for them to be defensive and to sit back.

"So we will be ready for an aggressive start.

"I don't think it would be respectful to name one individual Shkupi player who stood out. They came with a game-plan to be very organised in a team block and be difficult to break down.

"I respected their game-plan at Ibrox, but I expect something completely different tomorrow. I am also aware they have a 16 year-old kid [Suhejlj Muharem] who wasn't able to travel to Scotland, so maybe we might see him involved in the game tomorrow, but we will see."

"The only pressure we feel tomorrow is representing Rangers, as Rangers is a huge football club, so very time you represent the club, there is huge pressure.

"The players are used to that pressure, well, most of them who have been around for quite some time are. We come in to the game with confidence high as we have had a really good pre-season so far.

"In terms of pressure, we don't feel big pressure - we are really excited and looking forward to the match."