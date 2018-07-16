Jamal Blackman: Leeds United sign Chelsea goalkeeper on season-long loan

Jamal Blackman
Jamal Blackman made 31 Championship appearances on loan at Sheffield United last season

Leeds United have completed the signing of goalkeeper Jamal Blackman on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The 24-year-old made 33 appearances in all competitions while on loan at Sheffield United last season.

Blackman joins Chelsea team-mate Lewis Baker on loan at Elland Road, after the latter joined Leeds in June.

He will challenge Bailey Peacock-Farrell for a starting spot as Felix Wiedwald and Andy Lonergan have both left the club this summer.

