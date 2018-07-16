Match ends, St. Johnstone 0(5), East Fife 0(4).
St Johnstone 0-0 East Fife (5-4pens)
Line-ups
St Johnstone
- 1Clark
- 19Foster
- 15Kerr
- 23Gordon
- 3Tanser
- 7Wright
- 8Davidson
- 10WotherspoonSubstituted forAlstonat 82'minutes
- 26Craig
- 21ScougallSubstituted forKaneat 61'minutes
- 16McMillanSubstituted forWattat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Alston
- 6Anderson
- 9Kane
- 14Comrie
- 20McClean
- 30Hurst
- 32Watt
East Fife
- 1Long
- 2DunsmoreSubstituted forCourtat 80'minutes
- 5Dunlop
- 6WatsonBooked at 73mins
- 16Meggatt
- 17Davidson
- 7Thomson
- 14WattSubstituted forBellat 71'minutes
- 8Slattery
- 12McBrideBooked at 52minsSubstituted forKaneat 80'minutes
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 4Kane
- 9Court
- 15Dowds
- 19Young
- 20Bell
- 21Couser
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
- Attendance:
- 1,687
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home11
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, St. Johnstone 0(5), East Fife 0(4).
Goal!
Goal! St. Johnstone 0(5), East Fife 0(4). Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty saved! Craig Thomson (East Fife) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! St. Johnstone 0(4), East Fife 0(4). Blair Alston (St. Johnstone) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! St. Johnstone 0(3), East Fife 0(4). Ross Davidson (East Fife) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! St. Johnstone 0(3), East Fife 0(3). Tony Watt (St. Johnstone) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! St. Johnstone 0(2), East Fife 0(3). Patrick Slattery (East Fife) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! St. Johnstone 0(2), East Fife 0(2). Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! St. Johnstone 0(1), East Fife 0(2). Jonathan Court (East Fife) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! St. Johnstone 0(1), East Fife 0(1). Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! St. Johnstone 0, East Fife 0(1). Craig Watson (East Fife) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins St. Johnstone 0, East Fife 0.
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, East Fife 0.
Richard Foster (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daryll Meggatt (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Richard Foster (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Liam Craig.
Attempt missed. Tony Watt (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Blair Alston replaces David Wotherspoon.
Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Chris Kane replaces Scott McBride.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Jonathan Court replaces Aaron Dunsmore.
Attempt missed. Tony Watt (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Scott McBride.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Daryll Meggatt.
Attempt saved. Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Craig Thomson.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Kyle Bell.
Booking
Craig Watson (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Scott Tanser.
Foul by Liam Craig (St. Johnstone).
Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Kyle Bell replaces Liam Watt.