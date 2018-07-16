The African Champions League final will be played over two legs at the start of November

After taking a break while the World Cup took place action returns in the African Champions League on Tuesday with the third round of group stage matches.

Several players who travelled to Russia for the World Cup return to action as well.

In Group A eight-time winners Al Ahly have seven players who were part of the Egypt squad, that lost all three of its games in Russia.

Al Ahly will hope to give Egyptian fans something to cheer about as they host visitors Township Rollers of Botswana.

The Cairo club are desperate for a win after claiming just one point from their first two group matches to leave them bottom of the group.

Tunisia's Esperance lead the way in Group A and also have two players who were in Russia as they host Uganda's Kampala Capital City Authority of Uganda.

Rollers are second in the pool thanks to their win over the Ugandans, with both clubs on three points from their two games.

In Group B five-time champions TP Mazembe of the DR Congo boast the only 100 percent group record among the 16 teams.

Mazembe will be looking to bounce back from losing out the DR Congo league title to AS Vita Club as they host Algeria's Mouloudia Alger.

Another Algerian side Entente Setif, who have been African champions twice, have lost both their games so far in the group as they take on visitors Difaa el Jadida of Morocco.

Group C features the last two Champions League winners in Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa who both travel for their third games.

Horoya of Guinea, who boast Senegal's World Cup keeper Khadim N'Diaye, host Wydad with both sides on four points.

Sundowns have drawn both their matches so far as they travel to play Port of Togo, who are yet to earn a single point.

The South Africans will be without Zimbabwe's Khama Billiat, who has joined local rivals Kaizer Chiefs after playing for Sundowns in the earlier stages of the tournament.

Percy Tau has not travelled with the team to Togo as he looks for a move to Europe and has been linked with English Premier League side Brighton.

In Group D Mbabane Swallows from eSwatini, formerly Swaziland, host former winners Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia in a top-of-the-table clash with both sides on four points.

Zesco United of Zambia and Primeiro Agosto of Angola are three points adrift so both need maximum points in Ndola to ensure they do not fall too far behind.