Europa League: FC Nordsjælland 2-1 Cliftonville (Agg: 3-1)

Europa League - Qualifying First Round - 2nd Leg
FC Nordsjælland2Cliftonville1

Joe Gormley gave Cliftonville hope with his early spot-kick
Cliftonville bowed out of the Europa League at the first qualifying round stage as they lost 2-1 away to Danish side FC Norsjaelland, 3-1 on aggregate.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Joe Gormley gave the Irish League side hope when he scored with a sixth-minute penalty after Clinton Antwi fouled Chris Curran inside the area.

Substitute Godsway Donyoh made it 1-1 on the night in the 58th minute.

Andreas Skov Olsen's 83rd-minute goal took the Danish club safely through.

Olsen had scored the only goal of the game in the first leg at Solitude last week.

The ball may have taken a deflection off Reds defender Jamie Harney before going past visiting goalkeeper Brian Neeson at the Right to Dream Park in Farum on Thursday night.

Barry Gray's side were under pressure for much of the game as the home side carved out the better opportunities but the Cliftonville defence remained resolute for the most part.

Nikolai Baden Fredriksen was off-target with several chances while Neeson made a number of fine saves and Donyoh struck the woodwork shortly before scoring his side's leveller.

Nordsjaelland will face AIK or Shamrock Rovers in the second qualifying round, with Cliftonville preparing to face Glentoran in their opening Irish Premiership game on 4 August.

Line-ups

FC Nordsjælland

  • 18Larsen
  • 19Jakobsen
  • 3Jenssen
  • 22Christensen
  • 4Nelsson
  • 29Baden Frederiksen
  • 27Damsgaard
  • 38Antwi
  • 15AaquistBooked at 22minsSubstituted forSkov Olsenat 66'minutes
  • 37IbrahimBooked at 13minsSubstituted forDonyohat 45'minutes
  • 32TranbergSubstituted forRygaard Jensenat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bartolec
  • 5Pedersen
  • 7Rygaard Jensen
  • 11Donyoh
  • 17Skovgaard
  • 21Skov Olsen
  • 28Vindahl Jensen

Cliftonville

  • 13NeesonBooked at 44mins
  • 3Ives
  • 2McGovern
  • 7CurranBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGarrettat 84'minutes
  • 6Harney
  • 9CurranSubstituted forMcDonaldat 64'minutes
  • 4BreenBooked at 90mins
  • 21DonnellySubstituted forMcMenaminat 73'minutes
  • 11Donnelly
  • 16BagnallBooked at 88mins
  • 19Gormley

Substitutes

  • 10Garrett
  • 14McDonald
  • 17Catney
  • 20Dunne
  • 24McMenamin
  • 25Donnelly
  • 37McNulty
Referee:
Eitan Shmuelevitz

