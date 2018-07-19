Europa League: FC Nordsjælland 2-1 Cliftonville (Agg: 3-1)

Joe Gormley gave Cliftonville hope with his early spot-kick

Cliftonville bowed out of the Europa League at the first qualifying round stage as they lost 2-1 away to Danish side FC Norsjaelland, 3-1 on aggregate.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Joe Gormley gave the Irish League side hope when he scored with a sixth-minute penalty after Clinton Antwi fouled Chris Curran inside the area.

Substitute Godsway Donyoh made it 1-1 on the night in the 58th minute.

Andreas Skov Olsen's 83rd-minute goal took the Danish club safely through.

Olsen had scored the only goal of the game in the first leg at Solitude last week.

The ball may have taken a deflection off Reds defender Jamie Harney before going past visiting goalkeeper Brian Neeson at the Right to Dream Park in Farum on Thursday night.

Barry Gray's side were under pressure for much of the game as the home side carved out the better opportunities but the Cliftonville defence remained resolute for the most part.

Nikolai Baden Fredriksen was off-target with several chances while Neeson made a number of fine saves and Donyoh struck the woodwork shortly before scoring his side's leveller.

Nordsjaelland will face AIK or Shamrock Rovers in the second qualifying round, with Cliftonville preparing to face Glentoran in their opening Irish Premiership game on 4 August.