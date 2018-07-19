Europa League - Qualifying First Round - 2nd Leg
Coleraine0Spartak Subotica2

Europa League: Coleraine 0-2 Spartak Subotica

Spartak Subotica recorded a 2-0 victory at the Showgrounds to send impressive Coleraine out of the Europa League.

Mile Savković headed the opening goal on 33 minutes and substitute Bojan Čečarić hit the second in injury time.

The Bannsiders had the better of the second leg but were denied by a number of excellent saves by visiting goalkeeper Nikola Perić.

The most impressive came on 82 minutes when he thwarted Jamie McGonigle and Aaron Traynor with a double save.

Subotica go through 3-1 on aggregrate after it finished 1-1 in the first leg, in which Savković scored a dramatic injury-time penalty to earn the Serbian side a draw.

Cheap free-kick gives Subotica half-time lead

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney, who was returning to the dugout after missing the first leg due to a family holiday, will have taken great heart at how his side performed against full-time opposition.

They were disciplined and maintained their shape throughout the first half and almost took the lead in the 21st minute.

Ian Parkhill met a left-wing cross with a strong downward header which Perić dived at full-stretch to tip round the post.

Eoin Bradley
Striker Eoin Bradley led the line superbly for Coleraine

From the resulting corner, the visitors failed to clear properly and the ball fell to Darren McCauley at the back post, but he could not control his half volley and blazed over the bar with his left foot.

It was a cheap free-kick that led to the visitors' opening goal, with Ian Parkhill committing an unnecessary foul out wide.

Nemanja Glavčić's left-wing free-kick was met at the back post by Nemanja Ćalasan, who headed it back across the face of goal for Savković to head home from close range.

Subotica's first-half goal proved decisive and sends them through to the next round
Subotica's first-half goal came after Coleraine gave away a cheap free-kick out wide

Visiting goalkeeper is man-of-the-match

Coleraine responded superbly to falling behind, starting the second half brightly and maintaining the momentum throughout the rest of the match.

It was only a series of outstanding saves by visiting goalkeeper Perić that prevented the Irish Cup winners from drawing level before the Serbs' late second.

Eoin Bradley was a constant danger to the Subotica defence and he set up Aaron Burns for a good chance immediately after the break.

Former Linfield striker Burns struck his shot well from just inside the box, but the keeper dived to save.

Sub Jamie McGonigle fired wide before Perić pulled off that heroic double save that saw him keep out McGonigle's shot before getting back up to save Traynor's close-range header.

Kearney's men were still pressing for the equaliser when Subotica hit them on the break in the 91st minute and Savković squared for Čečarić to roll into an empty net.

Line-ups

Coleraine

  • 1Johns
  • 10BradleyBooked at 51mins
  • 8Lowry
  • 6Lyons
  • 3MullanSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 85'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 18Traynor
  • 13McConaghie
  • 7McCauley
  • 14BurnsSubstituted forMcGonigleat 60'minutes
  • 15O'Donnell
  • 16ParkhillBooked at 33minsSubstituted forHarkinat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Harkin
  • 9McLaughlin
  • 17Kirk
  • 19McGonigle
  • 20Doherty

Spartak Subotica

  • 1Peric
  • 4JocicBooked at 48mins
  • 15GlavcicSubstituted forMarcicat 75'minutes
  • 3NoboruBooked at 43minsSubstituted forTorbicaat 66'minutes
  • 18Dunderski
  • 5KerkezBooked at 69mins
  • 77AfumSubstituted forCecaricat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 23SavkovicBooked at 36mins
  • 21Vukcevic
  • 40Calasan
  • 28Djuricin

Substitutes

  • 6Tekijaski
  • 8Torbica
  • 9Djenic
  • 10Milosevic
  • 29Cecaric
  • 31Marcic
  • 96Lucic
Referee:
Farrugia Cann Trustin

