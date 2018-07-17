Europa League qualifier: Molde v Glenavon

Rhys Marshall scored against Molde at home but will miss the second leg

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton believes their Europa League trip to Molde is still a "mission impossible" despite their shock first-leg victory.

The Lurgan Blues take on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in Norway in Thursday's first round qualifier after a 2-1 at Mourneview Park last week.

Rhys Marshall is on holiday and Johnny Tuffey is at a wedding, meaning both will miss the tie.

"Going through would be the proudest moment of my career," said Hamilton.

"It's still very much mission impossible for us, despite such a fantastic win in the first leg, which I believe was one of the biggest of any Irish League side in history.

"The World Cup has proved that anything can happen in a one-off game of football, but to beat Molde over two legs would be unbelievable.

"I know we beat them at home, but we are very well aware of just how strong a side they are."

Coping with missing players

As well as being without the influential Marshall and experienced goalkeeper Tuffey, Glenavon will also be missing Andrew Mitchell, James Singleton and Sammy Clingan.

All three were on holiday for the first leg and will not have returned in time for the away trip.

"We always knew these players would be away and so have prepared for it," Hamilton continued.

"After the first leg win, we actually looked at options for flying Rhys in for this match and he was keen to do it, but it would have meant an 18-hour journey for him.

"I don't think that would be fair on the player as we have to protect him for the rest of the season."

Tuffey's absence will mean a rare appearance for number two goalkeeper James Taylor.

Hamilton insisted he has faith in the players who will come into the team.

"James has got plenty of action during pre-season and is a very good goalkeeper.

"We are missing five key players but it presents an excellent opportunity for other lads to step, as they did superbly in the first leg."

Something to hold on to

Hamilton said he never expected to be going into the away leg with something to hold on to,

However, he warned that the Norwegian team will be a different proposition at home.

"There's no doubt they will have been stung by the first leg defeat," Hamilton continued.

"Nobody expected that result, including ourselves, and we are expecting a reaction from them.

"But we've watched the first leg back quite a few times and we have a game plan that we will try to stick to.

"We've a lead to hold on to and will give it everything we've got. If we do that, you just never know."

Hamilton will also take heart from what former Manchester United legend Solskjaer said to him after the first leg.

"We had a good chat and he was one of the nicest guys I've met in football," the former Northern Ireland striker added.

"He said we were one of the best teams in terms of attitude and work-rate that he has ever seen.

"That's a big compliment to our lads who, for part-time footballers, really are displaying levels of fitness that are almost scary."

