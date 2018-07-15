BBC Sport - World Cup Catch-up: France toast Croatia & party like it's 1998

Watch all the best action from matchday 25 of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as France face Croatia in the final in Moscow.

Available to UK users only.

The World Cup final that had everything

Highlights: France 4-2 Croatia

Soggy celebrations: Rain fails to dampen France's trophy lift

Epic celebrations at full-time as France win World Cup

World Cup goal of the tournament

Southgate reflects on 'incredible experience'

Analysis: How France won the World Cup

Lloris howler gifts goal to Croatia

Mbappe stretches France lead to 4-1

Pogba curler gives France two-goal lead

Griezmann tucks away controversial VAR penalty

You can't say 100% this is a penalty - Ferdinand

Perisic fires in 'brilliant' Croatia equaliser

Mandzukic own goal gives France early lead

Unlikely heroes, waistcoats & a buried curse: How England fell for football again

World Cup catch-up: Hazard propels Belgium to third & Mbappe v Modric

Mbappe v Modric - Two World Cup stars go head-to-head in final

Pickford save denies 'goal of the tournament'

We went beyond what we thought possible - Southgate

Kane 'proud' of the prospect of golden boot

Highlights: Belgium 2-0 England

Hazard goal seals victory for Belgium against England

France and Croatia have World Cup history...

The last time England fought for third place at a World Cup

A semi-final rollercoaster for England fans in Moscow

Video

World Cup catch-up: England's dream ends but fans are still singing

Video

Highlights: Croatia 2-1 England (aet)

Video

From belief to despair - how we lived England v Croatia

