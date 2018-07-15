Papers for Monday

The Daily Star leads on the French World Cup success, as do all the other back pages
The Daily Star leads on the French World Cup success
The daily Telegraph shows an image of French players celebrating in the rain
The Daily Telegraph shows an image of French players celebrating in the rain
The Mirror leads on France but carries a story where Jose Mourinho says Raheem Sterling should have been dropped by England
The Mirror leads on France, but carries a story in which Jose Mourinho says Raheem Sterling should have been dropped by England
The Guardian leads with an image of Kylian Mbappe celebrating his country's World Cup win
The Guardian leads with an image of Kylian Mbappe celebrating his country's World Cup win

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Activity Camp
Walking football group pre-game

Walking Football for the over 50's

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired