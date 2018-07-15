BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: The World Cup final that had everything
The World Cup final that had everything
- From the section World Cup
An own goal, VAR, a goalkeeping howler and more - the 2018 World Cup final between France and Croatia had everything.
WATCH MORE: World Cup goal of the tournament
Available to UK users only
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired