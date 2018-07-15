BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Epic celebrations at full-time as France win World Cup

Epic celebrations at full-time as France win World Cup

Wild scenes after the final whistle at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow as France celebrate beating Croatia 4-2 to win the World Cup final.

MATCH REPORT: France 4-2 Croatia

WATCH MORE: Mbappe stretches France lead to 4-1

Available to UK users only.

2018 Fifa World Cup video

Video

Epic celebrations at full-time as France win World Cup

Video

Highlights: France 4-2 Croatia

Video

World Cup goal of the tournament

Video

Lloris howler gifts goal to Croatia

Video

Mbappe stretches France lead to 4-1

Video

Pogba curler gives France two-goal lead

Video

Griezmann tucks away controversial VAR penalty

Video

You can't say 100% this is a penalty - Ferdinand

Video

Perisic fires in 'brilliant' Croatia equaliser

Video

Mandzukic own goal gives France early lead

Video

Unlikely heroes, waistcoats & a buried curse: How England fell for football again

Video

World Cup catch-up: Hazard propels Belgium to third & Mbappe v Modric

Video

Mbappe v Modric - Two World Cup stars go head-to-head in final

Video

Pickford save denies 'goal of the tournament'

Video

We went beyond what we thought possible - Southgate

Video

Kane 'proud' of the prospect of golden boot

Video

Highlights: Belgium 2-0 England

Video

Hazard goal seals victory for Belgium against England

Video

France and Croatia have World Cup history...

Video

The last time England fought for third place at a World Cup

  • From the section England
Video

A semi-final rollercoaster for England fans in Moscow

Video

World Cup catch-up: England's dream ends but fans are still singing

Video

Highlights: Croatia 2-1 England (aet)

Video

From belief to despair - how we lived England v Croatia

Video

Emotional scenes as England players react to semi-final defeat

Video

England are still a work in progress - Southgate

Video

Southgate has been majestic - Ferdinand

Video

Mandzukic nets extra-time winner against England

Video

Perisic flick levels for Croatia against England

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Halifax Ski & Snowboard Centre - Futures...

Futures Project- Halfiax
Disabled People playing Bowls

Disability Bowls Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired