BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Neymar, Neuer & Batshuayi - the most watched moments from Russia

Celebrations, theatrics & howlers: World Cup's most watched moments

Relive the most watched moments from the 2018 World Cup in Russia, including amazing celebrations, player theatrics and goalkeeping howlers.

WATCH MORE: World Cup goal of the tournament

BBC Sport's closing World Cup montage

Fans in Russia pick their favourite World Cup moment

Ronaldo ready for Juventus challenge

The making of Mbappe

What's it like to go to the World Cup Final as a fan - and lose?

World Cup Catch-up: French toast Croatia & party like it's 1998

The World Cup final that had everything

Highlights: France 4-2 Croatia

Soggy celebrations: Rain fails to dampen France's trophy lift

Epic celebrations at full-time as France win World Cup

World Cup goal of the tournament

Southgate reflects on 'incredible experience'

Analysis: How France won the World Cup

Lloris howler gifts goal to Croatia

You can't say 100% this is a penalty - Ferdinand

Unlikely heroes, waistcoats & a buried curse: How England fell for football again

World Cup catch-up: Hazard propels Belgium to third & Mbappe v Modric

Mbappe v Modric - Two World Cup stars go head-to-head in final

Pickford save denies 'goal of the tournament'

We went beyond what we thought possible - Southgate

Kane 'proud' of the prospect of golden boot

Highlights: Belgium 2-0 England

Hazard goal seals victory for Belgium against England

France and Croatia have World Cup history...

The last time England fought for third place at a World Cup

A semi-final rollercoaster for England fans in Moscow

World Cup catch-up: England's dream ends but fans are still singing

Highlights: Croatia 2-1 England (aet)

