BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: France VAR penalty: 'You can't say 100% this is a penalty' - Rio Ferdinand
You can't say 100% this is a penalty - Ferdinand
- From the section World Cup
Rio Ferdinand says "you can't say 100% this is a penalty" after France are awarded a controversial VAR penalty against Croatia in the World Cup final.
