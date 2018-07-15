BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe stretches France lead to 4-1 over Croatia
19-year-old Kylian Mbappe stretches France's lead to 4-1 against Croatia making him the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since Pele in 1958.
