BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Paul Pogba's curling shot puts France 3-1 up against Croatia
Pogba curler gives France two-goal lead
- From the section World Cup
Paul Pogba's curling shot leaves Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic rooted to the spot and puts France 3-1 up in the World Cup final.
FOLLOW: France v Croatia- Follow BBC One, 5 live commentary and live text
WATCH MORE: Griezmann tucks away controversial VAR penalty
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired