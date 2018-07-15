BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Ivan Perisic fires Croatia level against France in the final

Perisic fires in 'brilliant' Croatia equaliser

Ivan Perisic flashes in a first-half equaliser for Croatia against France in the World Cup final.

FOLLOW: France v Croatia- Follow BBC One, 5 live commentary and live text

WATCH MORE: Mandzukic own goal gives France early lead

Available to UK users only.

2018 Fifa World Cup video

Video

Perisic fires in 'brilliant' Croatia equaliser

Video

Griezmann tucks away controversial VAR penalty

Video

Mandzukic own goal gives France early lead

Video

Unlikely heroes, waistcoats & a buried curse: How England fell for football again

Video

World Cup catch-up: Hazard propels Belgium to third & Mbappe v Modric

Video

Mbappe v Modric - Two World Cup stars go head-to-head in final

Video

Pickford save denies 'goal of the tournament'

Video

We went beyond what we thought possible - Southgate

Video

Kane 'proud' of the prospect of golden boot

Video

Highlights: Belgium 2-0 England

Video

Hazard goal seals victory for Belgium against England

Video

France and Croatia have World Cup history...

Video

The last time England fought for third place at a World Cup

  • From the section England
Video

A semi-final rollercoaster for England fans in Moscow

Video

World Cup catch-up: England's dream ends but fans are still singing

Video

Highlights: Croatia 2-1 England (aet)

Video

From belief to despair - how we lived England v Croatia

Video

Emotional scenes as England players react to semi-final defeat

Video

England are still a work in progress - Southgate

Video

Southgate has been majestic - Ferdinand

Video

Mandzukic nets extra-time winner against England

Video

Perisic flick levels for Croatia against England

Video

'Pinpoint' Trippier free-kick gives England early lead

Video

Emotional Trippier 'proud of England team-mates'

Video

England have very good chance of making final - Shearer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Halifax Ski & Snowboard Centre - Futures...

Futures Project- Halfiax
Disabled People playing Bowls

Disability Bowls Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired