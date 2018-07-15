BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Ivan Perisic fires Croatia level against France in the final
Perisic fires in 'brilliant' Croatia equaliser
- From the section World Cup
Ivan Perisic flashes in a first-half equaliser for Croatia against France in the World Cup final.
