BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Own goal from Croatia's Mario Mandzukic gives France early lead in the final
Mandzukic own goal gives France early lead
- From the section World Cup
Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic flicks a header past his own keeper from Antoine Griezmann's free-kick to give France a 19th-minute lead in the World Cup final.
FOLLOW: France v Croatia- Follow BBC One, 5 live commentary and live text
WATCH MORE: France and Croatia have World Cup history...
Available to UK users only.
