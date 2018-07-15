World Cup 2018: Harry Kane wins Golden Boot and Luka Modric the Golden Ball

Media playback is not supported on this device Harry Kane scores England's first goal of World Cup

England captain Harry Kane has won the Golden Boot after finishing as the World Cup's top scorer with Croatia's Luka Modric winning the Golden Ball for being the player of the tournament.

Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard was the second best player, with France forward Antoine Griezmann third.

His French team-mate Kylian Mbappe won the Young Player Award.

Belgium's Thibaut Courtois was awarded the Golden Glove for being the leading goalkeeper.

Kane is the second Englishman to end as the top scorer in a World Cup after Gary Lineker scored six goals in 1986.

Mbappe and Griezmann, who both scored in France's 4-2 final win over Croatia, ended on four goals apiece, two behind Kane.

Russia's Denis Cheryshev, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku also scored four times.

Kane, the Premier League top scorer in two of the past three seasons, also became the first Englishman since Tommy Lawton in 1939 to score in six consecutive internationals, although he did not net in England's last three matches in Russia.

Kane's goals all came in England's first four games, with three from the penalty spot.

How Kane scored his goals

Only one of Kane's goals came from open play - here is how he scored them all.

First goal (v Tunisia): John Stones' header from Ashley Young's corner is brilliantly saved and Kane taps in from three yards out.

Second goal (v Tunisia): Kieran Trippier's corner is flicked on by Harry Maguire and Kane heads in from three yards out.

Third goal (v Panama): From the penalty spot, high into the left-hand corner.

Fourth goal (v Panama): Deja vu. From the penalty spot again, into the same corner.

Fifth goal (v Panama): Kane's only goal from open play. Ruben Loftus-Cheek's low strike deflects off his heel and sails into the net.

Sixth goal (v Colombia): Another from the penalty spot, straight down the middle.

The numbers behind Kane's goals

Kane had 14 shots in the tournament.

He scored with all six of his shots on target.

All the goals came from inside the box - five with his right foot, one with his head.

How does Kane compare to rivals?

And what about past winners?

The Golden Boot was first awarded at the 2010 World Cup. From 1982 to 2006, it was the Golden Shoe and before that players were just recognised as the top goalscorer at the tournament without there being any formal award.

Kane's six goals would have given him a share of the Golden Boot (or its equivalent) in 11 of the previous 20 World Cup tournaments.

Since 1978, only one player has scored more than six goals in a single tournament, Ronaldo firing Brazil to victory in South Korea and Japan in 2002 with eight goals - the record tally for a player at a 32-team World Cup, as the below table illustrates...

Despite being the top goalscorer in Russia, Kane still finished seven goals short of the tally set by France's Just Fontaine in Sweden in 1958.

The below table illustrates the number of goals scored by each top scorer at a World Cup, all the way back to the first in 1930.

What does winning the Golden Boot mean for a player?

In short - kudos, prestige and the opportunity to further your career at one of the biggest clubs in world football.

Here is what winning the prize has done for the career of a selection of players...

Gary Lineker joined Barcelona from Everton straight after the 1986 World Cup

Lineker was already a big fish in the then First Division after joining champions Everton for a club record £800,000 fee in 1985 and scoring 40 goals in 57 games on Merseyside.

But the 1986 World Cup in Mexico saw a dream move to Barcelona materialise for £2.8m.

He went on to win the Copa del Rey in 1988 and the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1989 and scored 42 goals in 103 league appearances for the Spanish giants

Oleg Salenko entered World Cup history with five goals in a single game against Cameroon in 1994

Back in 1994, Russia's Salenko was little known away from his club, Spanish side Logrones, but his six goals in the finals in the USA ensured a tie for the Golden Boot with Bulgaria's Hristo Stoichkov.

He stands alone in World Cup history for scoring five goals in a game, while also being the only player to finish top scorer after his country failed to get out of the group stages.

His record-breaking exploits earned Salenko a post-tournament switch to Valencia.

Ronaldo scored 15 goals in 19 World Cup finals matches for Brazil and is second on the all-time top scorers chart behind Germany's Miroslav Klose, who has 16

Ronaldo recovered from a series of knee problems to score eight goals, including two in the final against Germany, as Brazil won their fifth World Cup in 2002.

Widely regarded as the best forward in the world at the time, he moved from Inter Milan to Real Madrid that summer and his second Ballon d'Or followed later that year.

James Rodriguez scored six goals for Colombia who reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2014

Monaco's attacking midfielder Rodriguez announced himself on the world scene at the 2014 tournament in Brazil, scoring six times in five games to help Colombia to the quarter-finals.

His efforts saw him eclipse Germany's Thomas Muller and home favourite Neymar in the race for the Golden Boot, paving the way for a £71m move from Monaco to Real Madrid.