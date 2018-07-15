BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Hugo Lloris howler gifts goal to Croatia
Lloris howler gifts goal to Croatia
- From the section World Cup
Hugo Lloris is pressured into a mistake by Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic, who taps in to peg back the score in the World Cup final to 4-2 for France.
