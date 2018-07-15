BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Antoine Griezmann tucks away controversial VAR penalty
Griezmann tucks away controversial VAR penalty
- From the section World Cup
Referee Nestor Pitana awards France a controversial VAR penalty which Antoine Griezmann duly tucks away to give France a 2-1 lead in the World Cup final against Croatia.
FOLLOW: France v Croatia- Follow BBC One, 5 live commentary and live text
WATCH MORE: Perisic fires in 'brilliant' Croatia equaliser
Available to UK users only
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired