BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Fans in Russia pick their favourite moment
Fans in Russia pick their favourite World Cup moment
- From the section World Cup
BBC Sport asks fans in Russia to pick their favourite moment of the 2018 World Cup.
WATCH MORE: France 4-2 Croatia - World Cup final highlights
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired